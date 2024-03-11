The Super Mario Bros. Movie made a bunch of money so Nintendo is making another

Nintendo is working on another Super Mario Bros. movie that will likely hit theaters in 2026.

The company asked veteran designer Shigeru Miyamoto to tweet out the news over the weekend and said the upcoming flick will have a "bright and fun story."

"This is Miyamoto. We are now creating a new animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros. This film is planned for release in theaters on April 3rd, 2026 in the US and many other markets, and throughout the month of April in other territories," reads the post.

"We'll let you know the details once we're ready to share more. This time too, the staff at Illumination and Nintendo are working together. We're thinking about broadening Mario's world further, and it'll have a bright and fun story. We hope you'll look forward to it!"

The Super Mario Bros. Movie earned an estimated $1.35 billion at the box office and attracted around 170 million viewers.

Nintendo said the motion picture delivered the highest ever box office return for an original film based on a video game, and the second-highest return for an animated film.

The company claimed the film also introduced its characters to new audiences beyond the world of dedicated video games, creating new business opportunities.

For instance, Nintendo felt the impact of the movie helped boost sales of Super Mario Bros. Wonder, which became the fastest-selling Super Mario title in history after topping 10 million sales in under three months.

"[The movie] is helping us build a lasting affection for our Super Mario IP around the world," said Nintendo last year. "Based on the various effects that we have confirmed through the release of this movie, we will continue our efforts towards visual content-related initiatives."