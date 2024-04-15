Sponsored By

Chris Kerr, News Editor

April 15, 2024

A screenshot from Content Warning
Image via Landfall Games

Spooky influencer simulator Content Warning has sold 1 million copies in around two weeks.

Publisher Landfall Games shared the news on X and noted those sales are in addition to the 6.2 million downloads it amassed throughout its barnstorming launch campaign.

For those who missed the memo, Content Warning initially launched for free on April 1, 2024, and attracted over 200,000 concurrent players shortly after.

Landfall explained that over 6.2 million people nabbed the title for free during that 24 hour promotional window, after which point Content Warning began retailing for $8.

The company has pledged to continue supporting Content Warning with updates and fixes, but given the core development team comprises just five people, has asked fans to be patient.

"It's been a real treat watching all of your videos and we are so happy that we've managed to create something that makes people have fun together," wrote the dev team shortly after launch. "Now the game has gone paid–it's available for $7.99 for those of you who didn't get it during the free promotion–for those of you who did, you get to keep the game forever.

"We know there are lots of bugs and server issues, we assure you that we are working on it. Content Warning is made by a very small team of devs (only 5 people) so fixes may take a little while but we promise you we are doing our best to solve the issues."

The dev team has asked players to keep reporting and highlighting bugs while it continues to add polish.

Chris Kerr

