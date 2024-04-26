Another Crab's Treasure sells 30,000 units within its first day

Another Crab's Treasure has only been out for a day, and the crustacean soulslike has already sold 30,000 copies across all systems.

Developer Aggo Crab revealed the news on Twitter, saying it was "happy to see you all having fun (but not too much, it IS a souls game)." The title released on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S (where it's also on Game Pass.)

While Aggro Crab didn't single out a particular system the game is thriving on, it appears to be doing well on Steam. At time of writing, it's the eighth topselling title behind games like Fallout 4 and Persona 3 Reload.

"A HUGE thank you for all the love and support for day one of Another Crab's Treasure," it wrote. "We can't believe we're actually watching you all dive in."

Another Crab's Treasure is another thriving high-profile indie game

Its success builds upon what's been a strong showing of indie games in the early part of 2024. Fellow indies Balatro and the more recent Content Warning had equally strong showings at launch.

Playing as a crab on a hunt to recover his stolen shell is already an attention-grabber. But Aggro Crab has been heavily pushing the game on social media, and it's also used the virality of other big indies (like Cult of the Lamb) to its advantage.

While it's unclear what expectations Aggro Crab had for the title, Another Crab's Treasure has certainly started strong, and potential word of mouth may help lead it to further fortune.