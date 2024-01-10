Sponsored By

Report: Twitch is laying off 35 percent of its workforceReport: Twitch is laying off 35 percent of its workforce

It's claimed 500 jobs are on the line at the Amazon-owned streaming giant.

Chris Kerr

January 10, 2024

2 Min Read
The Twitch logo on an iridescent background
Image via Twitch

Streaming giant Twitch is reducing its headcount by 35 percent by laying off around 500 workers.

That's according to a report from Bloomberg, which learned about the latest cuts after speaking to people familiar with the company's plans.

It's unclear why the layoffs have been sanctioned, with Twitch declining to comment on the story when approached by Bloomberg.

Twitch, however, is undeniably struggling and endured a tumultuous 2023. The Amazon-owned company saw CEO and co-founder Emmett Shear depart in March last year to spend time with his family.

Just days later, Twitch laid off over 400 workers to enable it to cope with the impact of the "current macroeconomic environment."

At the time, the company said revenue growth was stagnating and suggested the layoffs were being made in pursuit of "sustainability."

"Our mission at Twitch is to empower communities to create, together. You rely on us to give you the tools you need to build your communities, stream your passions safely, and make money doing what you love," said Twitch CEO Dan Clancy just under a year ago.

"We take this responsibility incredibly seriously and sometimes need to make extremely hard decisions to ensure we protect our business in order for Twitch to be around for a long time."

Twitch's shutdown in Korea

Clancy indicated there would be "big opportunities" to expand despite the layoffs. Nine months later, Twitch began shutting down its business in Korea and claimed operating costs in the region has become "prohibitively expensive."

"Ultimately, the cost to operate Twitch in Korea is prohibitively expensive and we have spent significant effort working to reduce these costs so that we could find a way for the Twitch business to remain in Korea," said Clancy when breaking the news.

Twitch will officially exit Korea on February 27, 2024.

Read more about:

[Trend] Layoffs, Studio ClosuresTop Stories

About the Author(s)

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Photo of the late game designer Jennell Jaquays.
Design
Obituary: Jennell Jaquays, game designer, passed away at age 67Obituary: Jennell Jaquays, game designer, died at age 67
byJustin Carter
Jan 10, 2024
1 Min Read
A Survivor tackling a zombie in Techland's Dying Light 2: Stay Human.
Business
Tencent completes majority ownership of Dying Light dev TechlandTencent completes majority ownership of Dying Light dev Techland
byJustin Carter
Jan 10, 2024
1 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated
Mar 18 - Mar 22, 2024
GDC is the game industry's premier professional event, championing game developers and the advancement of their craft.
Learn More

Featured Blogs

Business
Meta Quest mobile app downloads declined by 25% in 2023, despite a strong Q4
Meta Quest mobile app downloads declined by 25% in 2023, despite a strong Q4

Jan 4, 2024

Production
Pushing the Button....Wait. Not That One: The Launch of Fish Game
Pushing the Button....Wait. Not That One: The Launch of Fish Game

Dec 21, 2023

Marketing
Tapping into Top Tier Japanese Media: Our Indie Game’s Unprecedented Success
Tapping into Top Tier Japanese Media: Our Indie Game’s Unprecedented Success

Dec 21, 2023