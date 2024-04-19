Amazon has renewed its live-action Fallout show for a second season after branding the series a "hit."

The show premiered on April 10 in over 240 countries and looks to have won over both critics and audiences around the world.

"In its first four days, the high-octane fueled series has become a hit with its global audience, ranking among the service’s top three most-watched titles ever and the most-watched season globally since Rings of Power," reads an Amazon press release.

The news means the transmedia wheel will keep on turning for the foreseeable future, with Fallout adding to the success of other high-profile video game adaptations based on The Last of Us, Cyberpunk, Super Mario Bros., and Sonic the Hedgehog.

Fallout was executive produced by Westworld showrunners Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, with the latter even directing three episodes. Bethesda Game Studios director Todd Howard said the series is "one of the most spectacular projects" the studio has been involved with, and praised the work of the entire team.

"We're overjoyed not just by the reaction to the show, but that we get to work with these amazing people even more,” added Howard.

The Fallout show has stirred up more Fallout players

The buzz generated by the television show has (at least momentarily) revived interest in the games. SteamDB estimates recorded earlier this week showed that player counts for Fallout: New Vegas, Fallout 4, and Fallout 76 doubled the weekend after the series debuted on Prime.

The first two Fallout titles and Fallout 3 Game of the Year Edition also received a minor bump, collectively welcoming thousands of players after spending years with individual player counts in the double-digits.