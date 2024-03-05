Steam devs can now tweak the length of launch discounts

Valve is tweaking how it handles Steam launch discounts so developers can alter the length of those early promotions.

Steam developers can now choose how long they want their launch discount to remain active by selecting a duration ranging from 7 to 14 days. It was previously only possible to run a launch discount for one week.

Valve says the tweak brings launch discounting more inline with developers' ability to manage other promotions.

"A launch discount is an optional, limited time introductory promotion that starts the moment your game is released on Steam. This can be configured from your app's landing page in Steamworks, right below where you specify your intended release date," said Valve, explaining how launch discounts work.

"Launch discounts are totally optional and we find that developers have differing philosophies about whether to run a launch discount or not."

Valve is also updating how Steam handles launch discounts that intersect with seasonal sales, letting devs extend launch discounts into the sale itself, albeit with some caveats.

Seasonal Steam sales and launch discounts

"If your game releases close to a seasonal sale and you would like to have a launch discount extend into that sale, then you can choose a launch discount duration of up to 14 days," wrote Valve. "We cannot extend a launch discount beyond 14 days, so depending on when you released your game, it's possible that your game's launch discount may end prior to the end of the seasonal sale."

Valve notes that "generally, you cannot run a discount within 30 days of the release of your game." That means developers who launch a title 30 days prior to the beginning of a seasonal sale and choose not to run a launch discount can partake in the festivities.

As for those who launch with a discount, that cooldown period will prevent them from immediately joining a seasonal sale—but might not scupper their plans entirely.

"If your game launched 30 days prior and had a launch discount, then that discount cooldown does prevent you from joining the seasonal sale at the beginning. You can choose to join the sale already in progress by entering your discount for the seasonal sale once the launch discount cooldown ends (30 days from the end date of your launch discount)," adds Valve.

"There are always future opportunities to put your game on discount, so you shouldn't feel pressured to change your release date for the sake of a seasonal sale event."

You can lean more about the changes on the Steam Community blog.