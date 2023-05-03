Capcom projects Street Fighter 6 to sell 10 million copies

With a month to go before Street Fighter 6, Capcom said it's banking on the game to sell 10 million copies.

In a translated interview with Famitsu, company president Haruhiro Tsujimoto explained his confidence in the fighting game's future by using Street Fighter V's 7 million milestone. To date, it's the best-selling entry in the series for home sales, and Capcom hopes to break that record with Street Fighter 6 in June.

"If we can make use of our digital sales experience, we should be able to aim for 10 million copies with the next game," said Tsujimoto. "The Street Fighter series is our flagship title, so we had no hesitation in investing in it."

Beyond that one example, he cited the growing success of the Resident Evil and Monster Hunter franchises. This past March's Resident Evil 4 Remake sold 4 million copies in two weeks, and last year's Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion topped 5 million sales this past January.

Capcom's reported a number of commercial successes in 2023. Its Monster Hunter: Iceborne expansion from 2019 hit 10 million copies sold, and the more recent remasters of Mega Man's Battle Network sub-series sold 1 million copies two weeks after its mid-April release.



Since Street Fighter 6's initial reveal in 2022, Capcom has been gradually doling out information and closed beta tests for the game. More recently, the developer revealed its first slate of DLC characters and confirmed a new theatrical movie based on the series was in development.