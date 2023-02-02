Street Fighter V sold 7 million copies in 7 years

Street Fighter V has sold seven million copies as of December 31, 2022, according to Capcom. In a translated tweet, the publisher's Japanese Twitter noted the coincidence of it hitting that milestone as the game is due to turn seven years old on February 16.

In that same thread, Capcom acknowledged the rocky launch of the game's first release, and stated it was "sorry for causing trouble to everyone who was looking forward to it. [...] I am truly grateful to all of you who have been there all along."

When it first released in 2016 for PlayStation 4 and PC, Capcom reported that Street Fighter V sold 1.4 million copies, putting it behind the publisher's initial launch projections. Over the years, Capcom has provided its fighting game with additional content and fixes, in addition to re-releasing it twice, in 2018 and 2020.

Street Fighter V received plenty of criticism at launch, particularly for its unstable online connection. It also may not have helped that the game was a PS4 console exclusive at a time when other fighting games were coming to as many platforms as possible.

As of December 31, 2022, the overall Street Fighter franchise has sold 49 million units, as revealed in Capcom's recent financial report. In that same report, the publisher said it wanted to sell 40 million units of all its game before its fiscal year ends in April.

At time of writing, Capcom has not released a sales target for Street Fighter 6, which will release on June 2. Unlike its predecessor, the newest entry in the series will have the added bonus of releasing on the Xbox Series X | S, in addition to PC and both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.