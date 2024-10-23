Sponsored By

Arma dev Bohemia Interactive tops 40 million units in lifetime Steam sales

The bulk of Bohemia's sales can be attributed to 15 years of launching on Valve's storefront and the foothold it has in the PC market.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

October 23, 2024

Screenshot of 2022's Arma Reforger.
Image via Bohemia Interactive.

In a recent post on X, Bohemia Interactive co-founder Marek Spanel said the studio has amassed over 47 million sales in its 25-year lifetime. Of those, 40 million can be owed to Steam, where the studio started releasing its games in 2009.

In June of that year, the Czech-based studio released Arma 2 on Valve's marketplace, where it first sold 174 copies. Spanel thanked Valve for "creating a platform that connects developers with players worldwide. Here's to the power of digital distribution!"

Along with the Arma series, Bohemia created DayZ (which was originally an Arma 2 mod) and spinoffs of that title, along with Argo, Ylands, and more. Spanel did not say which of the studio's games has been its best-selling title.

Steam has been a key player in the PC game market, and a game's appearance—or absence—on the service can often be a factor in purchasing. Look at the negative reactions that came with games' timed exclusivity for the Epic Games Store.

After several years of putting games on their own online marketplaces, studios like Ubisoft and Activision Blizzard have begun putting them on Steam. Most of those launches have followed the initial release, but Ubisoft plans to make Assassin's Creed Shadows a day-one Steam launch in 2025.

In the lead-up to Dragon Age: The Veilguard, BioWare has repeatedly gone out of its way to say the game can be played natively on Steam, either on a computer or via the Steam Deck.

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

