Bungie creative leadership team integrated into PlayStation Studios as live-service support team
The Creative Studios arm at Bungie will still work on Destiny 2 and Marathon while providing extra assistance to PlayStation's live-service output.
October 22, 2024
Bungie's Creative Studios (BCS) team has become fully integrated with PlayStation Studios.
Bridget O'Neill, the former senior director of BCS, has been appointed as PlayStation's senior director of its Creative department. Her new position will see her "build the foundation for a creative team that can support all PlayStation live-service games."
When Bungie laid off 220 employees in July, it also announced it would become more deeply integrated with its parent company. 115 employees were moved over to Sony Interactive Entertainment.
The creation of a new studio to build one of its incubation projects is also part of those plans, but Bungie and PlayStation have yet to provide any information on that.
According to O'Neill, BCS will still have a hand in Destiny 2 and Marathon's development, while also "sharing our experience...with other studios that are building live service games. [...] With PlayStation and Bungie working together, we will be able to give a huge jumpstart on development for new games as they enter this super competitive market."
What does live-service look like for PlayStation now?
In the past year, PlayStation's plans for the live-service genre have fluctuated. At least two projects, spinoffs for Twisted Metal and The Last of Us, were rather openly cancelled after some time in development.
Meanwhile, Firewalk's multiplayer shooter Concord was pulled less than a month after launch. The studio's current fate, and the game's future, are unknown at the moment.
The only known entity is a co-op spinoff for Guerrilla Games' Horizon franchise. But even that is shrouded in secrecy, and it may not be the only multiplayer offering from that particular series.
Read more about:[Company] PlayStation
About the Author
You May Also Like
Preserving the Past With Charles Cecil: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 46Aug 29, 2024
On the unionization frontlines with Autumn Mitchell, Emma Kinema and Chris Lusco: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 45Jul 26, 2024
Behind the GDC scenes with Beth Elderkin and Sam Warnke: Game Developer Podcast ep. 43May 15, 2024
What to do about Game Engines with Rez Graham and Bryant Francis: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 42Apr 30, 2024