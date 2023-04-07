informa
/
/
Business
1 MIN READ
News

Resident Evil 4 Remake hits 4 million copies sold

4 million units, 4 million president's daughters rescued.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
April 07, 2023
Key art for Leon S. Kennedy in Capcom's Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Resident Evil 4 Remake's success keeps growing, as the game has now reached over 4 million units sold. 

Capcom announced the milestone on its website, which comes two weeks after the game's release on March 24. Within days of coming out, it'd already sold 3 million units on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox Series X | S. The remake of the 2005 game has received largely positive reviews since it came out. 

For some additional context, Resident Evil 2 Remake released in January 2019 and had sold 5 million units by December of that year. Similarly, 2020's remake for Resident Evil 3 reportedly did 3.6 million by the end of that year. 

Not all games in the series are created equal, but Resident Evil 4 is a cultural touchstone whose importance Capcom's successfully (and clearly) managed to key in on.

The sales news also comes out alongside the release of the game's free "Mercenaries" DLC, wherein players last as long as they can against an increasing horde of enemies. Capcom said that DLC will help the developer "continue to focus on growing sales of the title." 

Earlier in the week, Capcom's share price reached an all-time high on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, which could be attributed to the success of Resident Evil 4 Remake

ConsolePC

Latest Jobs

DigiPen Singapore

Singapore
4.02.23
Lecturer or Assistant Professor

Treyarch Vancouver

Vancouver, BC, Canada
3.29.23
Senior Game Designer (Zombies)

Supercell

Hybrid (Helsinki, Finland)
3.21.23
Senior Product Marketing Manager

BeamNG GmbH

Remote
3.29.23
Senior Tools Programmer (remote/onsite)
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Advertise with
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Advertise with

Game Developer

Engage game professionals and drive sales using an array of Game Developer media solutions to meet your objectives.

Learn More
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more