Resident Evil 4 Remake hits 4 million copies sold

Resident Evil 4 Remake's success keeps growing, as the game has now reached over 4 million units sold.

Capcom announced the milestone on its website, which comes two weeks after the game's release on March 24. Within days of coming out, it'd already sold 3 million units on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox Series X | S. The remake of the 2005 game has received largely positive reviews since it came out.

For some additional context, Resident Evil 2 Remake released in January 2019 and had sold 5 million units by December of that year. Similarly, 2020's remake for Resident Evil 3 reportedly did 3.6 million by the end of that year.

Not all games in the series are created equal, but Resident Evil 4 is a cultural touchstone whose importance Capcom's successfully (and clearly) managed to key in on.

The sales news also comes out alongside the release of the game's free "Mercenaries" DLC, wherein players last as long as they can against an increasing horde of enemies. Capcom said that DLC will help the developer "continue to focus on growing sales of the title."

Earlier in the week, Capcom's share price reached an all-time high on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, which could be attributed to the success of Resident Evil 4 Remake.