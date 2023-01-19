informa
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne roars past 10 million copies sold

A good week for Capcom, a bad week for giant monsters.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
January 19, 2023
Key art for Capcom's Monster Hunter World: Iceborne.

Lest you think Monster Hunter's recent success was only for spinoffs, Capcom announced the Monster Hunter World: Iceborne expansion has now sold over 10 million copies. 

Iceborne released for consoles in 2019 (and PC in 2020), and was the sole expansion to 2018's smash hit Monster Hunter World. It continues the franchise's larger success that began with the Sunbreak expansion for Monster Hunter Rise in summer 2022.

The expansion introduced new monsters to hunt and regions to visit, and when it first released, was the lead factor in Capcom's profit growth in 2019. The following year, its PC release pushed Iceborne's sales to 4 million copies.

As of 2021, Monster Hunter: World's base version has sold 17.1 million copies worldwide. 

Both World and Rise have been extremely popular titles since their respective releases. And Rise, which first launched on Nintendo Switch in 2021, came to PlayStation and Xbox (including Game Pass) earlier this week. Late last year, Capcom also announced a mobile phone spinoff made in conjunction with TiMi Studio Group.

Suffice to say, Capcom's franchise will keep drawing in new audiences until the eventual World follow-up comes out.

