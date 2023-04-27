Capcom's new Street Fighter movie finds its directors

The Street Fighter franchise is stepping into the movie ring yet again. Per the Hollywood Reporter, directors Danny and Michael Philippou are in final talks to helm the next theatrical film based on Capcom's fighting franchise.

Both Philippou twins are behind the incoming horror film Talk to Me, which will release in late July. The buzz from that movie is reportedly what led to them being approached for the Street Fighter movie, which currently has no writer. Legendary Pictures acquired the film and TV rights to Street Fighter earlier this month, and previously said it would work with Capcom on an adaptation.

News of the new movie comes as Capcom prepares for Street Fighter 6 on June 2. The game will be the series' first new entry since 2016's Street Fighter V, and Capcom recently put out a demo for the game for players to experience ahead of the full release.

Street Fighter has had two prior movies; the original 1994 film starred Jean-Claude Van Damme and Ming-Na Wen, and eventually became a cult classic. In 2009, 20th Century Fox released Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li, which did not achieve a similar status.

Outside of that franchise, Capcom's games have gone to receive film and TV adaptations. Series like Viewtiful Joe and Dragon's Dogma have gone to get short-lived TV series, and the Monster Hunter franchise had a live-action film in 2020.

The most popular of the bunch is Resident Evil, which has seven live-action films (unconnected to the games) and four CG movies (set in the games' canon). There've also been two TV shows, the most recent of which starred the late Lance Reddick.

Street Fighter marks the newest video game to make its way to the silver screen. More games are sure to follow thanks to the continued success of the Super Mario Bros. Movie throughout April, and other popular titles like Ghost of Tsushima and God of War already have adaptations in the works.