informa
/
/
Business
1 MIN READ
News

Mega Man's Battle Network remasters sell 1 million copies in 2 weeks

Capcom's nostalgia mining proves successful yet again.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
April 28, 2023
Key art for Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection, showing Mega Man and Lan.

Capcom announced its Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection has sold 1 million copies.

The two-volume remasters of the Game Boy Advance (and later Nintendo Gamecube) Battle Network sub-series from the 2000s released on April 14 for Nintendo Switch, PC, and PlayStation 4. That sales milestone covers both volumes, but it's not specified which sold the most between the two. 

Included across those two volumes are 10 games, as installments from Mega Man Battle Network 3 and onwards had two separate versions, a la Pokémon. The Battle Network series were turn-based RPGs and served as the basis for the fondly remembered MegaMan: NT Warrior animated series that ran from 2002-2003. 

Even as remasters of decades-old games, Battle Network Legacy serves as the first release of Mega Man titles in several years. Mega Man 11 released back in 2018, and Capcom put out both legacy remasters for the Mega Man Zero sub-series and the mobile game, Mega Man X DiVE, in 2020. 

For Capcom as a whole, it continues the developer's streak of legacy releases. In late March, its remake of Resident Evil 4 took off with audiences and critics alike, leading to 4 million units sold in two weeks and the developer's share price hitting an all-time high on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. 

ConsolePC

Latest Jobs

Treyarch

Playa Vista, Los Angeles, CA, USA
4.19.23
Lead Multiplayer Gameplay Engineer

Unfound Productions

Remote
4.04.23
3D Character Animator

IO Interactive

Hybrid (Malmö, Sweden)
4.18.23
Senior Product Manager (Project Fantasy)

Treyarch

Playa Vista, Los Angeles, CA, USA
4.20.23
VFX Artist - Treyarch
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Advertise with
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Advertise with

Game Developer

Engage game professionals and drive sales using an array of Game Developer media solutions to meet your objectives.

Learn More
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more