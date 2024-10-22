NCSoft staff laid off in restructuring meant to decentralize its subsidiaries
To avoid becoming a company that constantly posts losses, NCSoft is converting its subsidiaries into independent studios with their own culture and philosophy.
October 22, 2024
South Korean studio NCSoft has eliminated staff as part of a wider restructuring effort, according to news agency Yonhap. The number of affected workers, and which teams this impacts, is currently unknown.
In a translated story, co-CEOs Taek-Jin Kim and Byung-Moo Park revealed the company has been "deteriorating" financially. 2024's second quarter earnings show quarterly and yearly sales declines by 7 percent and 16 percent, and by 66 percent and 75 percent in operating profit for the same timeframes.
As such, the CEOs said NCSoft is "at risk of falling into a chronic deficit company. [This is] seriously damaging the creativity and challenging spirit that NC originally had."
Kim and Park affirmed the "large-scale change" is "for the survival and future of the company. We promise active support and compensation to those affected."
NCSoft's next business steps
Going forward, NCSoft will make its subsidiaries into a quartet of independent studios: NCAI and the currently-named Studio X (Throne & Liberty), Studio Y, and Studio G.
Those teams will reportedly be provided with institutional support, but otherwise serve as their own developers "with genre expertise and technological competitiveness based on their own development culture and philosophy."
Unannounced projects and support functions have also been canceled or reduced as a result of the restructuring. Still, the two CEOs said the "immediate pain" will help NCSoft in the long run.
About the Author
You May Also Like
Preserving the Past With Charles Cecil: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 46Aug 29, 2024
On the unionization frontlines with Autumn Mitchell, Emma Kinema and Chris Lusco: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 45Jul 26, 2024
Behind the GDC scenes with Beth Elderkin and Sam Warnke: Game Developer Podcast ep. 43May 15, 2024
What to do about Game Engines with Rez Graham and Bryant Francis: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 42Apr 30, 2024