News

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak has topped 5 million sales

The expansion launched in June last year.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
January 18, 2023
A screenshot from Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak has topped 5 million sales on PC and Nintendo Switch since launching in June 2022.

The DLC expands the world of Monster Hunter Rise, which is the sixth mainline installment in the long-running series, by adding a new overseas kingdom and asking players to take down three colossal monsters.

Capcom previously suggested the Sunbreak demo it debuted ahead of launch allowed the expansion to hit the ground running, with Sunbreak initially shipping over 2 million units in under a week.

Monster Hunter Rise had topped 10 million shipments last we checked, having launched back in March 2021–over a year before Sunbreak hit shelves.

