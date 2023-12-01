Blumhouse Games hires veterans from Private Division and Sledgehammer

Blumhouse Games has hired industry veterans Jo Lammert and Clint Brewer to help it carve out a space in the spooky corner of the video game industry.

Lammert previously worked on Rollerdrome, The Outer Worlds, and OlliOlli World as director of release management at publisher Private Division, and has been named production lead at Blumhouse.

"Throughout my career I've been passionate about helping game developers bring their creative visions to life, and it's an honor to work with so many amazing talents doing just that in indie-scoped horror at Blumhouse Games," said Lammert in a press release.

Brewer will serve as Blumhouse Games' new technical director and has over two decades' of experience working in engineering roles at EA, Oculus, Activision, Nvidia, and more.

Blumhouse Games president Zach Wood said the new hires will help its partners realize their creative visions. "Together, we are working to build incredible new experiences in the horror genre and look forward to revealing more details soon," added Wood.

Blumhouse Games' vision for horror

The studio was formed earlier this year with the intention of helping Indies bring original horror titles to consoles, PC, and mobile platforms. Blumhouse Games is targeting projects with budgets of under $10 million to "enable innovation and pushing creative boundaries."

Back in September, the studio brought in journalist Louise Blain to help realize that vision as its new creative lead.

Blumhouse has prior experience working on game-adjacent projects and recently helped adapt horror title Five Nights at Freddy's for the silver screen. The flick subsequently became the production company's highest-grossing movie at the global box office after pulling in almost $300 million.