Capcom has posted its full financials for the 2023-2024 year, which was very kind to the Japanese developer.

As of March 31, 2024, net sales hit ¥152.410 million (or $977M), up 21 percent from 2022-2023, and a new record high. It also marks the seventh year in a row of record-high profit and 11th year of operating income growth (¥57.08 million).

In late April, Capcom raised its revenue goals for the fiscal year to ¥152.4 million. The change was done in light of Dragon's Dogma 2's performance, which stands at 2.62 million sales overall.

Street Fighter 6, which released last June, has sold 3.3 million units. The remake of Resident Evil 4 has netted 7.02 million units across its lifetime, bringing that franchise's total performance to 36.29 million copies sold.

In total, Capcom's video game business sold 45.89 million units across the 2023-2024 period. It marks the highest in the studio's history, and surpasses the previous year's 41.70 million milestone by 10 percent.

What's next on Capcom's release docket

As for the future? For the 2024-2025 period, Capcom is aiming to make ¥165 million in net sales to deliver its 12th consecutive year of financial success.

Right now, its only known big 2025 title is Monster Hunter Wilds. The series has now grown to 25.32 million units sold, thanks in part to players getting on board with Monster Hunter Rise and Monster Hunter World ahead of the new game's release.

That said, the studio still has more content planned for Street Fighter 6 and (presumably) Exoprimal. And it has other full-fledged games in the works, such as Pragmata and Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess.