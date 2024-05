CI Games sanctions another 30 layoffs in 'final, targeted round of redundancies'

Lords of the Fallen developer CI Games just delivered its "best year" in terms of revenue but is now laying off another 30 workers–having previously laid off 10 percent of its workforce in January.

The company confirmed the news in a statement sent to Game Developer and explained the layoffs represent a "final, targeted round of redundancies." It said the cuts are part of the business optimization program it started earlier this year.

"This restructure affects approximately 30 roles across production and will help ensure maximum efficiency in delivering strategic priorities going forward," it added in a statement.

"Today's announcement does not affect the Hexworks team and development of 'Project 3,' the studio's next action-RPG title following the success of Lords of the Fallen. 'Project Survive'