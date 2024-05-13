Little Kitty, Big City tops 100,000 sales in two days

Little Kitty, Big City has topped 100,000 sales in two days, according to developer Double Dagger Studios. The team broke the news on X and thanked players for diving into its wholesome adventure.

The indie title burst out the gates after launching on Steam, Switch, and Xbox on May 9, 2024, and seemingly didn't take long to win over players. Little Kitty, Big City also debuted on Xbox Game Pass but has evidently found an audience outside of the subscription platform.

Little Kitty, Big City drops players into an open-world playground in the guise of a plucky, scrappy, frequently chaotic feline and tasks them with finding a way home. It launched to critical acclaim and currently has a 'very positive' rating on Steam from almost 2,000 user reviews.

Double Dagger is currently working through a number of bugs that have been highlighted post-launch. The studio has already issued a myriad of fixes on PC and will roll them out on consoles as soon as the patches are approved.

The team has thanked players for their patience as it addresses those reports, and has pledged to continue making fixes as they come in.