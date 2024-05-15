IO Interactive hires CTO to steer technical ops and engine development

Hitman and Project 007 developer IO Interactive has appointed Ulas Karademir as its new chief technology officer.

Karademir will report to IOI CEO Hakan Abrak and has been tasked with overseeing technical operations at the Danish studio. That includes supporting the development of IOI's proprietary in-house Glacier engine and working with the production team on current projects.

IOI's new CTO is a familiar face. Karademir had a seven year stint at the studio between 2007 and 2014 and has over 20 years of experience in engineering and leadership roles, including a spell as Unity's VP of core engineering, graphics, operations, and productions.

He most recently served as general manager and CPO at RealityOS, but says he's looking forward to returning to IOI to help propel the studio forward.

"From the moment I stepped away from the studio, I felt deep down that I would find my way back, and now, that moment has arrived," said Karademir. "I eagerly anticipate contributing to incredible titles such as Hitman, Glacier, Project 007 and Project Fantasy and the awesome management team Hakan put together. IOI has always been known for innovation, great gameplay, and immersive worlds, and I am determined to elevate our standards even further."

Karademir is the latest in a succession of notable hires for IOI. The company has bolstered its leadership team over the past year with the appointments of chief development officer Veronique Lallier and chief marketing officer Olivier Perbet.

Last year, IOI also opened new studios in Istanbul and Brighton to support the development of triple-A titles.