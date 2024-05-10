Sponsored By

It looks like WB is returning Adult Swim-published games back to devs

Most of the games at risk of being lost forever are now back on Steam (at the very least) and back in their original creators' hands.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

May 10, 2024

Key art for Small Radios, Big Televisions.
Image via Fire Face.

Developers whose games were going to be delisted by Adult Swim Games are reportedly receiving full ownership from Warner Bros.

Both Owen Deery and Landon Podbielski revealed WB gave them the rights and store listings to their respective games.

In March, they and other developers said WB would retire the ASG label within 60 days (as in, right now). A "universal decision" back then meant published titles would be delisted, and developers wouldn't (and couldn't) just have the rights reverted to them.

Duck Game and Small Radios Big Televisions back to their creators

"[Small Radios Big Televisions] will not be 'retired,'" said Deery. "Ownership and store listings will return to me."

"Duck Game is safe!!" added Podbielski. "[It's] being returned to Corptron along with its store pages on all platforms, it's not going anywhere. thank you everyone...hoping everyone else got the same email."

Game Developer investigated and found most titles are back up on Steam and some console stores. It's not clear when these games were re-listed, as they have their original release dates on Steam).

We've also reached out to Adult Swim for comment, and will update when a response is given.

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

