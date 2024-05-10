Developers whose games were going to be delisted by Adult Swim Games are reportedly receiving full ownership from Warner Bros.

Both Owen Deery and Landon Podbielski revealed WB gave them the rights and store listings to their respective games.

In March, they and other developers said WB would retire the ASG label within 60 days (as in, right now). A "universal decision" back then meant published titles would be delisted, and developers wouldn't (and couldn't) just have the rights reverted to them.

Duck Game and Small Radios Big Televisions back to their creators

"[Small Radios Big Televisions] will not be 'retired,'" said Deery. "Ownership and store listings will return to me."

"Duck Game is safe!!" added Podbielski. "[It's] being returned to Corptron along with its store pages on all platforms, it's not going anywhere. thank you everyone...hoping everyone else got the same email."

Game Developer investigated and found most titles are back up on Steam and some console stores. It's not clear when these games were re-listed, as they have their original release dates on Steam).

