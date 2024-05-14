Sponsored By

Sony has appointed two PlayStation CEOs to replace Jim Ryan

PlayStation Studios boss Hermen Hulst and Platform Experience Group SVP Hideaki Nishino are preparing to step up.

Chris Kerr, News Editor

May 14, 2024

2 Min Read
The PlayStation logo on a blue background
The PlayStation logo

At a Glance

  • Hermen Hulst will become CEO of the Studio Business Group and take charge of all first-party operations.
  • Nishino has been named CEO of the Platform Business Group to oversee third-party relations and internal tech development.
  • Both will report to new SIE chairman Hiroki Totoki, who has been serving as interim-CEO since Ryan departed.

Sony Interactive Entertainment is implementing a new, multi-pronged leadership structure following the departure of long-serving president Jim Ryan.

Effective June 1, 2024, PlayStation Studios boss Hermen Hulst will be appointed CEO of SIE's Studio Business Group. In his new role, Hulst will be responsible for the "development, publishing, and business operations of SIE's first-party content."

"I am thrilled to lead the Studio business group and continue to build on our success with PlayStation 5, while preparing for the future," said Hulst. "The video game industry is one of the largest entertainment industries in the world and has been built on the marriage of content and technology, and I look forward to continuing to push the boundaries of play and entertainment."

Hulst will be sharing power with Hideaki Nishino, who has been named CEO of SIE's Platform Business Group. Nishino currently serves as SVP of the Platform Experience Group, where he leads the team responsible for developing the experiences and technology within PlayStation products.

Moving forward, he will continue to be responsible for technology, products, services, and platform experience while also overseeing third-party publisher and developer relations and commercial operations.

"We will continue to connect players and creators through world-class products, services, and technology. We always strive to grow our community even bigger with innovation in every area at Sony Interactive Entertainment," commented Nishino. "I am honored to be appointed such an important role alongside Hermen. By working more closely together, we will be positioned to build incredible experiences for an ever-expanding audience now and in the future."

SIE reworks leadership structure following PlayStation Studios layoffs

Both Hulst and Nishino will report to new SIE chairman Hiroki Totoki, who has been serving as interim-CEO and is also president, COO and CFO of Sony Group Corporation. All three intend to "collaborate closely" to enhance each core business and bolster synergies within SIE.

"Sony Interactive Entertainment is a dynamic and growing business that delivers incredible entertainment experiences through the connection of content and technology," said Totoki. "These two leaders will have clear responsibilities and will manage strategic direction to ensure the focus remains on deepening engagement with existing PlayStation users and expanding experiences to new audiences."

The news comes with Sony in a period of upheaval. Since Ryan announced his departure in September 2023, the PlayStation maker has laid off 900 workers across major studios including Naughty Dog, Insomniac Games, Guerrilla Games, and Firesprite. Those layoffs also resulted in the closure of London Studio.

When detailing the cuts in February, Ryan claimed Sony needed to rethink how it develops, distributes, and launches games to find success in an "evolving economic landscape." Hulst echoed those remarks, and said the company had to take a "step back and look at what our business needs."

About the Author(s)

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

A black-and-white headshot of Marc Whitten
Business
Unity Create boss Marc Whitten is resigningUnity Create boss Marc Whitten is resigning
byChris Kerr
May 14, 2024
2 Min Read
characters face a bright sunset
Business
Square Enix to lay off employees in American, European officesSquare Enix to lay off employees in American, European offices
byBryant Francis
May 13, 2024
2 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

thumbnail
Design
Book Excerpt: Tabletop Game Accessibility: Meeple Centred DesignBook Excerpt: Tabletop Game Accessibility: Meeple Centred Design
May 9, 2024
5 Min Read
thumbnail
Programming
Deep Dive: Console cross-play and how we made it work in InsurgencyDeep Dive: Console cross-play and how we made it work in Insurgency
byDenys Slipchuk, Yurii Dudnik
May 7, 2024
6 Min Read
George enters a curious store in Broken Sword–Shadow of the Templars: Reforged
Design
How the Broken Sword remaster smooths out the point-and-click difficulty curveHow the Broken Sword remaster smooths out the point-and-click difficulty curve
byChris Kerr
May 3, 2024
4 Min Read

Featured Blogs

Design
Narration Avenues in Multiverse Games
Narration Avenues in Multiverse Games

May 13, 2024

a wall of wanted posters
Design
Is Strategy design due for a shakeup?
Is Strategy design due for a shakeup?

May 13, 2024

Design
Did I Make My Game Myself (and does it matter)?
Did I Make My Game Myself (and does it matter)?

May 13, 2024

Latest Podcasts
See all

Game Developer Essentials

A series of matches burning out.
Production
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
Chris Zukowski at the GDC mic
Marketing
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
Design
The key to future employment in games dev is diversifying your skill set
The key to future employment in games dev is diversifying your skill set
stylized image of a person at a computer with 3D post it notes and architecture
Design
How To: Write a Game Design Document
How to write a Game Design Document