Sony has appointed two PlayStation CEOs to replace Jim Ryan

Sony Interactive Entertainment is implementing a new, multi-pronged leadership structure following the departure of long-serving president Jim Ryan.

Effective June 1, 2024, PlayStation Studios boss Hermen Hulst will be appointed CEO of SIE's Studio Business Group. In his new role, Hulst will be responsible for the "development, publishing, and business operations of SIE's first-party content."

"I am thrilled to lead the Studio business group and continue to build on our success with PlayStation 5, while preparing for the future," said Hulst. "The video game industry is one of the largest entertainment industries in the world and has been built on the marriage of content and technology, and I look forward to continuing to push the boundaries of play and entertainment."

Hulst will be sharing power with Hideaki Nishino, who has been named CEO of SIE's Platform Business Group. Nishino currently serves as SVP of the Platform Experience Group, where he leads the team responsible for developing the experiences and technology within PlayStation products.

Moving forward, he will continue to be responsible for technology, products, services, and platform experience while also overseeing third-party publisher and developer relations and commercial operations.

"We will continue to connect players and creators through world-class products, services, and technology. We always strive to grow our community even bigger with innovation in every area at Sony Interactive Entertainment," commented Nishino. "I am honored to be appointed such an important role alongside Hermen. By working more closely together, we will be positioned to build incredible experiences for an ever-expanding audience now and in the future."

SIE reworks leadership structure following PlayStation Studios layoffs

Both Hulst and Nishino will report to new SIE chairman Hiroki Totoki, who has been serving as interim-CEO and is also president, COO and CFO of Sony Group Corporation. All three intend to "collaborate closely" to enhance each core business and bolster synergies within SIE.

"Sony Interactive Entertainment is a dynamic and growing business that delivers incredible entertainment experiences through the connection of content and technology," said Totoki. "These two leaders will have clear responsibilities and will manage strategic direction to ensure the focus remains on deepening engagement with existing PlayStation users and expanding experiences to new audiences."

The news comes with Sony in a period of upheaval. Since Ryan announced his departure in September 2023, the PlayStation maker has laid off 900 workers across major studios including Naughty Dog, Insomniac Games, Guerrilla Games, and Firesprite. Those layoffs also resulted in the closure of London Studio.

When detailing the cuts in February, Ryan claimed Sony needed to rethink how it develops, distributes, and launches games to find success in an "evolving economic landscape." Hulst echoed those remarks, and said the company had to take a "step back and look at what our business needs."