Sponsored By

Developer Double Eleven taken off Prison Architect series after nine years

"...We could not find a commercial agreement that worked for both parties moving forward and mutually agreed to part ways."

Danielle Riendeau, Editor-in-Chief

May 13, 2024

2 Min Read
A prison complex building in a desert setting
via Paradox

At a Glance

  • After nine years on the series, Paradox is replacing developer Double Eleven with co-development studio Kokku.

In a post today on the Paradox forum, the publisher noted developer Double Eleven is leaving the Prison Architect series after nine years. The first numbered sequel, Prison Architect 2, will be finished and launched with the help of co-development studio Kokku, which Paradox notes has been working on since last year, and "supported" by Double Eleven.

In the juiciest bit of an otherwise matter-of-fact post, Paradox notes that Prison Architect 2 passed certification and the contract was fulfilled, but "...We could not find a commercial agreement that worked for both parties moving forward and mutually agreed to part ways."

Reading a bit into the game's delay, a number of technical issues popped up in final testing (and we can surmise that the publisher is weary after performance issues plagued Cities Skylines 2).

"While we currently have builds certified on all platforms and are ready to release, some issues regarding memory usage and minimum spec configurations experiencing more failures have emerged. Considering the legacy of Prison Architect, and you—our passionate community, we want to ship the best possible sequel to such a beloved game, without cutting corners to do so."

Whatever happened with Double Eleven, Kokku was called up to bring the game to home plate.

Kokku to take Prison Architect 2 to launch

Kokku is a Brazilian studio that offers outsourcing and co-development support, and also sports its own central development team. High profile credits include work on Horizon Forbidden West, Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War, Horizon Zero Dawn, and more.

The Prison Architect series started in 2015 with the core simulation/management game, and has seen multiple add-ons and ports in the intervening years. The series itself was first created by developer Introversion, who brought Double Eleven on board in 2016 to handle the first title's console ports, and just two months ago was revealed as the developer for Prison Architect 2. Prison Architect 2 is still slated for a 2024 release.

About the Author(s)

Danielle Riendeau

Danielle Riendeau

Editor-in-Chief, GameDeveloper.com

Danielle is the editor-in-chief of Game Developer, with previous editorial posts at Fanbyte, VICE, and Polygon. She’s also a lecturer in game design at the Berklee College of Music, and a hobbyist game developer in her spare time.

See more from Danielle Riendeau
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

characters face a bright sunset
Business
Square Enix to lay off employees in American, European officesSquare Enix to lay off employees in American, European offices
byBryant Francis
May 13, 2024
2 Min Read
The frightening Cryptmaster, and the word "sniff"
Design
How Cryptmaster turned 'a dictionary's worth' of words into a fun dungeon crawlerHow Cryptmaster turned 'a dictionary's worth' of words into a fun dungeon crawler
byDanielle Riendeau
May 13, 2024
2 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

thumbnail
Design
Book Excerpt: Tabletop Game Accessibility: Meeple Centred DesignBook Excerpt: Tabletop Game Accessibility: Meeple Centred Design
May 9, 2024
5 Min Read
thumbnail
Programming
Deep Dive: Console cross-play and how we made it work in InsurgencyDeep Dive: Console cross-play and how we made it work in Insurgency
byDenys Slipchuk, Yurii Dudnik
May 7, 2024
6 Min Read
George enters a curious store in Broken Sword–Shadow of the Templars: Reforged
Design
How the Broken Sword remaster smooths out the point-and-click difficulty curveHow the Broken Sword remaster smooths out the point-and-click difficulty curve
byChris Kerr
May 3, 2024
4 Min Read

Featured Blogs

Design
Narration Avenues in Multiverse Games
Narration Avenues in Multiverse Games

May 13, 2024

a wall of wanted posters
Design
Is Strategy design due for a shakeup?
Is Strategy design due for a shakeup?

May 13, 2024

Design
Did I Make My Game Myself (and does it matter)?
Did I Make My Game Myself (and does it matter)?

May 13, 2024

Latest Podcasts
See all

Game Developer Essentials

A series of matches burning out.
Production
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
Chris Zukowski at the GDC mic
Marketing
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
Design
The key to future employment in games dev is diversifying your skill set
The key to future employment in games dev is diversifying your skill set
stylized image of a person at a computer with 3D post it notes and architecture
Design
How To: Write a Game Design Document
How to write a Game Design Document