Report: Xbox Game Pass may expand with more subscription tiers

A new report from Windows Central (spotted by VGC) claims Microsoft is preparing to introduce even more wrinkles to Xbox Game Pass.

Ahead of an additional plan and price hike for all tiers in September, it's now claimed a cloud-only subscription is being explored. It's expected to be cheaper and "more approachable" than Game Pass Ultimate, but a specific price range wasn't listed.

This plan is allegedly aimed more toward non-Xbox owners, and potentially even players on other consoles. This one might also let players stream titles they already own via Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Windows Central further stated the Game Pass Family plan may return. It was tested in various territories in 2022 before it was scrapped, and allowed five people to share a subscription for $25/month.

Finally, the outlet claimed to have heard Microsoft was exploring an ad-supported tier, but wasn't actively committed to it.

Xbox Game Pass is still being played with, for better or worse

Microsoft has been trying whatever it can to bring in new Game Pass subscribers in recent years. Mainly, this has taken the form of touting big games like Starfield as day one gets, with the newest being Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

This upcoming price hike comes just over a year after monthly prices for Game Pass Ultimate and the console plans saw a slight increase. At the time, the developer said the prices were spurred by a need to "match local market conditions."

In response to September's hike, the FTC decried the subscription service as a "degraded product." With a new Standard tier that eschews day one launches for first-party games, the regulator accused it of enacting "consumer harm."

Additional actions, such as laying off 1,900 people earlier this year and shutting down several Bethesda subsidiaries, are proof of Microsoft "exercising market power post-merger."

Microsoft recently hit back at the FTC, calling those claims "misleading" and done to get back at its failed injunction (and lawsuit) to stop last year's Activision Blizzard acquisition.

The regulator has "no evidence anywhere of harm to competition" from the merger, said Microsoft. "[Our] transaction thus continues to benefit competition and consumers–exactly what the district court correctly found."

Windows Central's full report on Game Pass' potential future plans can be read here.