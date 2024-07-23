Sponsored By

Report: Xbox Game Pass may expand with more subscription tiers

Microsoft could be preparing to play around with Game Pass one more time, with potential ad and cloud-based plans to draw in new subscribers.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

July 23, 2024

2 Min Read
Key art for Xbox Game Pass featuring Redfall, Forza, Age of Empires, and Minecraft.
Image via Xbox.

A new report from Windows Central (spotted by VGC) claims Microsoft is preparing to introduce even more wrinkles to Xbox Game Pass.

Ahead of an additional plan and price hike for all tiers in September, it's now claimed a cloud-only subscription is being explored. It's expected to be cheaper and "more approachable" than Game Pass Ultimate, but a specific price range wasn't listed.

This plan is allegedly aimed more toward non-Xbox owners, and potentially even players on other consoles. This one might also let players stream titles they already own via Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Windows Central further stated the Game Pass Family plan may return. It was tested in various territories in 2022 before it was scrapped, and allowed five people to share a subscription for $25/month.

Finally, the outlet claimed to have heard Microsoft was exploring an ad-supported tier, but wasn't actively committed to it.

Xbox Game Pass is still being played with, for better or worse

Microsoft has been trying whatever it can to bring in new Game Pass subscribers in recent years. Mainly, this has taken the form of touting big games like Starfield as day one gets, with the newest being Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

This upcoming price hike comes just over a year after monthly prices for Game Pass Ultimate and the console plans saw a slight increase. At the time, the developer said the prices were spurred by a need to "match local market conditions."

In response to September's hike, the FTC decried the subscription service as a "degraded product." With a new Standard tier that eschews day one launches for first-party games, the regulator accused it of enacting "consumer harm."

Additional actions, such as laying off 1,900 people earlier this year and shutting down several Bethesda subsidiaries, are proof of Microsoft "exercising market power post-merger."

Microsoft recently hit back at the FTC, calling those claims "misleading" and done to get back at its failed injunction (and lawsuit) to stop last year's Activision Blizzard acquisition.

The regulator has "no evidence anywhere of harm to competition" from the merger, said Microsoft. "[Our] transaction thus continues to benefit competition and consumers–exactly what the district court correctly found."

Windows Central's full report on Game Pass' potential future plans can be read here.

Read more about:

[Company] XboxTop Stories

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Logo for the game platform Roblox.
Business
Report: Roblox employees are worried it isn't doing enough to stop child predatorsReport: Roblox employees are worried it isn't doing enough to stop child predators
byJustin Carter
Jul 23, 2024
3 Min Read
Splash art for the 2023 Humble Games showcase.
Business
Update: Humble Games confirms layoffs amid 'restructuring', denies full shutdownUpdate: Humble Games confirms layoffs amid 'restructuring', denies full shutdown
byJustin Carter
Jul 23, 2024
2 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

A photograph of a finger hovering over the United States on a globe.
Business
Why is it so expensive to make games in the United States?Why is it so expensive to make games in the United States?
byBryant Francis
Jul 23, 2024
17 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Making the Bloodborne kart racer come to life with Nightmare KartMaking the Bloodborne kart racer come to life with Nightmare Kart
byJoel Couture
Jul 19, 2024
7 Min Read
Key art for Dungeons of Hinterberg. Player character Luisa swings her sword against a backdrop of an idyllic Austrian town and an army of monsters..
Design
Dungeons of Hinterberg shows how all games can feel like 'vacations'Dungeons of Hinterberg shows how all games can feel like 'vacations'
byBryant Francis
Jul 18, 2024
6 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Cooking Games Spotlight: Deep Dives, Interviews, and More

A goat host character presides over a retro TV set
Production
Psychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devsPsychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devs
byDanielle Riendeau
thumbnail
Design
The Unrealized Potential of Cooking in GamesThe Unrealized Potential of Cooking in Games
byLeonardo Ferreira
thumbnail
Design
Exploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao CafeExploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao Cafe
byJoel Couture

Featured Blogs

thumbnail
Design
Making A Splash: How Wuthering Waves' Characters Draw Players Into Its WorldMaking A Splash: How Wuthering Waves' Characters Draw Players Into Its World
byMichel Sabbagh
Jul 23, 2024
20 Min Read
Master Chief from Halo: The Series wields his gun in front of an explosion.
Business
The Halo TV show and Microsoft's Xbox strategy shared the same problemThe Halo TV show and Microsoft's Xbox strategy shared the same problem
byBryant Francis
Jul 19, 2024
7 Min Read
A photo of the White House in black and white.
Business
Opinion: How will Project 2025 impact game developers?Opinion: How will Project 2025 impact game developers?
byBryant Francis
Jul 18, 2024
11 Min Read

Game Developer Essentials

thumbnail
Programming
How to get better fps on PC while porting games to consolesHow to get better fps on PC while porting games to consoles
byKostyantyn Oleschenko, Olexandr Makeevand 1 more
The logo for Ironwood Studios.
Production
What it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative visionWhat it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative vision
byBryant Francis
A series of matches burning out.
Production
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnoutWhat the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
byBryant Francis
Chris Zukowski at the GDC mic
Marketing
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percentThe secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
byImran Khan