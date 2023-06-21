informa
Announcements
Xbox Series X and Game Pass prices will increase in July

Like with the PlayStation 5, Microsoft is upping the price of its major game console in Europe, Canada, and Australia.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
June 21, 2023
Key art for Xbox Game Pass, featuring 1st and 3rd-party titles such as Redfall and Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition.

Within the next couple of months, Microsoft plans to increase the price of both the Xbox Series X and its Game Pass service. Xbox's communications head Kari Lopez told The Verge these prices have been made to "reflect the competitive conditions in each market."

As far as the Series X is concerned, the price hike concerns Europe, Canada, and Australia. Starting August 1, the prices for each country will respectively be €550 (up from its current price of €450), $650 CAD ($599 CAD), and $800 AUD ($749 AUD).

The increase for the Series X in these countries continue on from Japan's price jump back in January. So far, the price of Xbox Series consoles have retained their present launch prices of $500 (Xbox Series X) and $300 (Xbox Series S). 

Game Pass' price bump will be worldwide, however. Beginning on July 6, the service's monthly price for its standard tier will go from $10 to $11 per month. Game Pass Ultimate's price will go from $15 to $17, while PC Game Pass will retain its current price of $10. 

Interestingly, Lopez claims the new Game Pass prices specifically have nothing to do with the company's in-progress Activision Blizzard deal. The decision was made with the intent "to match local market conditions."

From Xbox to everything else, the price is rising up 

That Xbox is upping its price in certain corners of the world isn't too surprising to hear. Microsoft is just following the trend throughout the entertainment industry adopted last year. 

In mid-2022, Meta increased the price of its Meta Quest VR 2 headset. Sony later followed suit with its PlayStation 5 in territories that also happen to include Canada, Europe, and Australia. 

Outside of technology, online services such as HBO Max, Netflix, and Paramount+ have increased their subscription prices as well.

To date, Nintendo is the only major console maker to not do a price hike on its game systems or subscription services. Even so, all three of the big companies are at this point, now fully onboard with pricing their first-party games at $70

Console

