Sponsored By

Microsoft slams 'misleading' FTC claims over Xbox Game Pass price hike

The Xbox maker has rubbished suggestions that Xbox Game Pass has become a 'degraded product.'

Chris Kerr, News Editor

July 22, 2024

2 Min Read
A screenshot from Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Image via Microsoft

The FTC recently claimed Microsoft had turned Xbox Game Pass into a 'degraded product' by increasing the price of certain subscriptions and removing day-one access to first party titles from a new 'Standard' tier.  Microsoft begs to differ.

The Xbox maker has issued a reply to the FTC and claims the regulator has pulled together a "misleading, extra-record account of the facts."

The company fired back in a letter spotted by The Verge reporter Tom Warren and indicated the FTC is attempting to "reinvent" its case against the tech giant after failing to stop its merger with Activision Blizzard.

It claims the FTC failed to take key facts into account when appraising the new Xbox Game Pass tiers and price plans, such as the inclusion of Call of Duty for Ultimate members and multiplayer access for Standard subscribers.

"Microsoft is offering a new service tier, Game Pass Standard, which offers access to hundreds of back-catalog games and multiplayer functionality for $14.99/month. It is wrong to call this a 'degraded' version of the discontinued Game Pass for Console offering. That discontinued product did not offer multiplayer functionality, which had to be purchased separately for an additional $9.99/month," writes Microsoft.

"While Game Pass Ultimate's price will increase from $16.99/month to $19.99/month, the service will offer more value through many new games available 'day-and-date.' Among them is the upcoming release of Call of Duty, which has never before been available on subscription day-and-date.'"

Microsoft feels the FTC is trying to "shift focus" onto the subscription market after the district court rejected its "theory" that Microsoft would withhold Call of Duty from rival consoles like PlayStation. That claim has been debunked for the time being, with Sony accepting Microsoft's offer to keep the franchise on PlayStation for at least a decade.

Finally, Microsoft says there "remains no evidence anywhere of harm to competition" as a result of its merger, and claims that Sony's own subscription service continues to thrive. "The transaction thus continues to benefit competition and consumers–exactly what the district court correctly found," adds Microsoft.

About the Author(s)

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Logo for new indie dev Candlelight Games.
Business
Candlelight Games formed by ex-Pixelberry Studios devsCandlelight Games formed by ex-Pixelberry Studios devs
byJustin Carter
Jul 22, 2024
1 Min Read
Key art for the 2024 revival of MultiVersus, featuring Bugs Bunny, Batman, and other WB characters.
Business
WB acquires MultiVersus dev Player First GamesWB acquires MultiVersus dev Player First Games
byJustin Carter
Jul 22, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

thumbnail
Design
Making the Bloodborne kart racer come to life with Nightmare KartMaking the Bloodborne kart racer come to life with Nightmare Kart
byJoel Couture
Jul 19, 2024
7 Min Read
Key art for Dungeons of Hinterberg. Player character Luisa swings her sword against a backdrop of an idyllic Austrian town and an army of monsters..
Design
Dungeons of Hinterberg shows how all games can feel like 'vacations'Dungeons of Hinterberg shows how all games can feel like 'vacations'
byBryant Francis
Jul 18, 2024
6 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Deep Dive: How GOG perfected the imperfect with the re-release of Alpha ProtocolDeep Dive: How GOG perfected the imperfect with the re-release of Alpha Protocol
byAdam Ziółkowski
Jul 16, 2024
6 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Cooking Games Spotlight: Deep Dives, Interviews, and More

A goat host character presides over a retro TV set
Production
Psychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devsPsychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devs
byDanielle Riendeau
thumbnail
Design
The Unrealized Potential of Cooking in GamesThe Unrealized Potential of Cooking in Games
byLeonardo Ferreira
thumbnail
Design
Exploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao CafeExploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao Cafe
byJoel Couture

Featured Blogs

Master Chief from Halo: The Series wields his gun in front of an explosion.
Business
The Halo TV show and Microsoft's Xbox strategy shared the same problemThe Halo TV show and Microsoft's Xbox strategy shared the same problem
byBryant Francis
Jul 19, 2024
7 Min Read
A photo of the White House in black and white.
Business
Opinion: How will Project 2025 impact game developers?Opinion: How will Project 2025 impact game developers?
byBryant Francis
Jul 18, 2024
11 Min Read
thumbnail
Audio
How to Ace Your Game Audio for an Alpha LaunchHow to Ace Your Game Audio for an Alpha Launch
byJon Ruse
Jul 17, 2024
7 Min Read

Game Developer Essentials

thumbnail
Programming
How to get better fps on PC while porting games to consolesHow to get better fps on PC while porting games to consoles
byKostyantyn Oleschenko, Olexandr Makeevand 1 more
The logo for Ironwood Studios.
Production
What it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative visionWhat it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative vision
byBryant Francis
A series of matches burning out.
Production
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnoutWhat the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
byBryant Francis
Chris Zukowski at the GDC mic
Marketing
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percentThe secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
byImran Khan