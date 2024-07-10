Sponsored By

Microsoft increasing price of Xbox Game Pass, introducing new 'Standard' plan that ditches day one access

PC Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate will receive a price hike in September, while a new Standard plan will provide a cheaper option without day one access to first-party titles.

Chris Kerr, News Editor

July 10, 2024

Microsoft is raising the price of Xbox Game Pass and introducing a new subscription plan that ditches day one access to first-party titles.

As reported by The Verge, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will retail for $19.99 a month from September 12, 2024, an increase of $3 on the current $16.99 a month pricing.

PC Game Pass will also receive a price bump in September, with the price of a monthly subscription increasing to $11.99 from $9.99.

A new tier for Game Pass

Notably, the company isn't just tweaking existing subscriptions but rolling out a brand new plan. The addition of a new Xbox Game Pass Standard option will enable users to access the Netflix-like service for $14.99 a month, but won't include first-party titles on day one.

It's an interesting move for the company, which has frequently marketed Xbox Game Pass as the place to "play day one." Although Ultimate and PC subscribers will still have that option, it won't be offered as standard.

Xbox Game Pass Standard plan will eventually supplant Xbox Game Pass for Console, which currently offers access to hundreds of Xbox titles—including some from the 360 and original Xbox eras.

The Standard tier will also include online console multiplayer access, which wasn't previously bundled into Xbox Game Pass for Console. Those currently subscribed to Xbox Game Pass for Console will be able to maintain their subscription, but new users will be prevented from signing up from July 10.

Microsoft told The Verge that Xbox Game Pass Standard will debut "in the coming months." The console maker confirmed the Xbox Game Pass pricing changes on its website and provided a detailed rundown of how they will impact consumers in different regions around the world.

The news comes after Microsoft spent $68.7 billion to acquire Activision Blizzard and confirmed the next installment in the Call of Duty franchise will be heading to Xbox Game Pass on "day one."

The company previously told Eurogamer that Call of Duty wouldn't be locked behind a new Game Pass tier and would be "playable on Xbox and PC for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, and Xbox Game Pass for Console members" at launch.

That remains the case, but it'll be interesting to see what major first-party releases are bundled into Xbox Game Pass Standard moving forward.

