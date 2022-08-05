Microsoft is trialling a new Xbox Game Pass Ultimate offer that lets subscribers invite others to share in the spoils.

The new subscription can be shared with up to four people, who'll all be granted access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate's full roster of games, content, and benefits.

The Xbox Game Pass - Insider Preview offering is currently only available to Xbox Insiders in Colombia and Ireland, but it's still a notable addition to the Xbox Game Pass portfolio that could bring the service to even more users if it becomes more widely available.

As it stands, Microsoft noted that anybody being invited into the Insider Preview doesn't have to be an Insider themselves, but must reside in the same country as the primary subscriber.

"We’re always looking for ways to deliver experiences that offer players more choice and value in how they discover and experience games with their community. Starting today in Colombia and Ireland, Xbox Insiders can begin to preview a plan that allows multiple people to share Game Pass Ultimate benefits," said Microsoft on the Xbox Wire blog.

"This makes it even easier to play the best Game Pass games with friends and family across console, PC, and cloud by enabling you to add up to four people to your subscription, all with their own unique access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate games, content, and benefits."

Sharing is caring

The news comes just a few months after we heard reports that Microsoft was looking to bring a "Family Plan" option to Game Pass, mimicking similar offerings on services like Nintendo Switch Online.

Although the Insider Preview doesn't have an official name yet, it sounds incredibly similar to what was rumoured earlier this year.

According to Windows Central, which first reported the news in March, the Xbox Game Pass Family Plan would allow up to five players to make use of the subscription, which would cost more than a standard Xbox Game Pass Ultimate plan.

It was claimed that Microsoft has been seeking to usher in a Family Plan for some time, but was stuck wrangling with royalty agreements that resulted in slow progress.

In a statement sent to Game Developer in response to that report, Microsoft refused to confirm the story but said it is "always looking for ways to improve the Game Pass experience and add more value for members, which includes regularly testing and refining features based on community feedback."