informa
/
/
Announcements
New on the Game Developer Podcast: Ep. #32 - Dredging up Design with Black Salt Games [Listen Now]
PreviousNext
Business
1 MIN READ
News

Report: FTC to file injunction to block Microsoft-Activision merger

The FTC continues to put the pressure on Microsoft and Activision Blizzard as the deadline for their deal is only weeks away.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
June 12, 2023
Logo for Microsoft's Xbox console.

The FTC is preparing to file an injunction against Microsoft's merger with Activision Blizzard. CNBC reports that the US regulator is aiming to block the attempted merger even further following its lawsuit against the Xbox creator in December 2022. 

As regulators in other countries have voiced their approval for the merger, the US and UK have been notable holdouts. This injunction further complicates things for both companies, especially as the deal's summer deadline is drawing closer.

In December, FTC chairperson Lina Khan said the regulator wanted to stop Microsoft from "gaining control over a leading independent game studio and using it to harm competition."

Following that lawsuit, Microsoft argued that it wouldn't lock off any of Activision Blizzard's franchises to its ecosystem. Similarly, Activision Blizzard said the FTC had "not only lost sight of the realities of the intensely competitive gaming industry, but also the guiding principles of our nation's antitrust laws."

At time of writing, the regulator's reasoning for its injunction has not been released to the public. 

Like the CMA over in the UK, Microsoft has been playing defense with the FTC, and looked to outside help in recent months. Earlier this year, it issued a subpoena to Sony, which has been one of the more vocal companies against the merger. 

Sony had tried to block or delay those subpoenas, but in March, it was ordered to send over internal documents to Microsoft. 

ConsolePC

Latest Jobs

Treyarch

Playa Vista, Los Angeles, CA, USA
6.7.23
Lead Gameplay Engineer

PlayStation Studios Creative Arts

Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
6.7.23
World Art Manager

Treyarch

Playa Vista, Los Angeles, CA, USA
6.9.23
Senior UI Artist

Fred Rogers Productions

Hybrid (424 South 27th Street, Pittsburgh, PA, USA
5.19.23
Producer - Games & Websites
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Advertise with
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Advertise with

Game Developer

Engage game professionals and drive sales using an array of Game Developer media solutions to meet your objectives.

Learn More
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more