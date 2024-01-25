Microsoft completed its seismic $68.7 billion merger with Activision Blizzard just over three months ago. Now, the company is reportedly laying off 1,900 people across its video game divisions.

That's according to IGN, which claims to have spoken with sources familiar with those plans and has obtained an internal memo penned by Xbox boss Phil Spencer that details the extent of the cuts.

In that message, Spencer explains Microsoft will offer its "full support to those who are impacted during the transition, including severance benefits informed by local employment laws."

"It’s been a little over three months since the Activision, Blizzard, and King teams joined Microsoft. As we move forward in 2024, the leadership of Microsoft Gaming and Activision Blizzard is committed to aligning on a strategy and an execution plan with a sustainable cost structure that will support the whole of our growing business. Together, we’ve set priorities, identified areas of overlap, and ensured that we’re all aligned on the best opportunities for growth," added Spencer.

"As part of this process, we have made the painful decision to reduce the size of our gaming workforce by approximately 1,900 roles out of the 22,000 people on our team. The Gaming Leadership Team and I are committed to navigating this process as thoughtfully as possible. The people who are directly impacted by these reductions have all played an important part in the success of Activision Blizzard, ZeniMax and the Xbox teams, and they should be proud of everything they’ve accomplished here."

Spencer said Microsoft is "grateful" for the commitment shown by its development teams over the years, but said it's now time to invest in areas that will grow its business and support its strategy of "bringing more games to more players around the world."

"Although this is a difficult moment for our team, I'm as confident as ever in your ability to create and nurture the games, stories and worlds that bring players together," he continued.

The news comes a week after Xbox laid out some of its plans for 2024 during a well-received Developer Direct that spotlighted first-party titles like Indiana Jones and The Great Circle, Avowed, and Senua's Saga: Hellblade II.

Those projects are being developed by the company's internal roster of Xbox Game Studios, which includes notable names like Obsidian, Playground Games, Mojang, Double Fine, Bethesda Game Studios, 343 Industries, Rare, and Arkane.

Following its purchase of Activision Blizzard in October 2023, Microsoft added even more names to that line-up and became the owner of major franchises like Call of Duty, Diablo, and World of Warcraft.

The fact Microsoft has chosen to put so many workers to the sword (including high-profile figures like Blizzard Entertainment president Mike Ybarra) less than four months after sealing its earth-shaking merger with Activision Blizzard won't go unnoticed.

It continues a dismal trend that has seen conglomerates like Embracer, Thunderful, Unity, and more spend huge sums on M&A before turning those same studios and their employees into sacrificial lambs in the name of sustainability and shareholder value.

Game Developer has reached out to Microsoft for more information on the layoffs.

This is a developing story...