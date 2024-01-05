Netflix Games has been a free extension for the TV streamer, but that may soon change. According to a new Wall Street Journal report, Netflix is angling to bring some revenue to its two-year-old games service.

Per the outlet, executives at the company have spent months exploring potential options. Ideas include in-app purchases, or just charging for games deemed "more sophisticated."

For customers on the ad-supported tier, they may receive in-game ads.

As noted by WSJ, Netflix has avoided ads or in-app purchases with its games. But as it's been exploring other avenues to make money, it may be time for that rule to be broken.

Netflix reportedly saw 81.2 million game downloads last year, near triple from 2022's 28.7 million. But its player base is said to still be fairly small, with less than 1 percent of users touching it, as of October 2023.

In recent months, Netflix has acquired developers and added games like the Grand Theft Auto trilogy to its game library. But it's yet to produce a full-blown "killer app" like more established studios.

Whatever direction Netflix chooses to go, it'll surely be reflected if and when it begins to branch into console and PC development.