Xsolla and Savvy Games set to launch development academy in Saudi Arabia

The development academy will support Savvy's mission to make Saudi Arabia into a global development hub by 2030.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

August 26, 2024

Graphic announcing the partnership between Xsolla and Savvy Games Group.
Image via Xsolla/Savvy Games.

Video game commerce platform Xsolla has partnered with the Savvy Games Group to create a game development academy in Saudi Arabia to "create economic opportunities" for Middle Eastern developers.

By extension, this deal puts Xsolla in the bed with the country's state-owned Public Investment Fund, whose crown prince and prime minister Mohammad bin Salman was linked to the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Under the Savvy deal, Xsolla promises to help create 3,600 new jobs by the end of 2030. Several "key" initiatives will be launched, including incubator and accelerator programs, industry events, and funding for development projects.

Additionally, Xsolla will create a regional office in Riyadh with services focused on business, product, and technology development "to help developers and publishers scale and grow their games in the Middle East and the Kingdom."

Savvy CEO Brian Ward called this Xsolla partnership "a significant step forward in our mission to elevate Saudi Arabia’s games and esports ecosystem. [...] We're creating jobs and building a vibrant, sustainable industry that will drive opportunity and creativity for years to come."

All eyes are on Saudi Arabia and its prospective games future

In January, Ward expressed his hopes that Saudi Arabia would become a "strong development ecosystem" by 2030, and Xsolla looks to help Savvy make good on that.

Savvy and the Saudi Arabian government have been looking for an "in" into the larger industry for years, from putting billions into it to investing into Nintendo and EA.

Embracer was almost one such "in", but a deal between the two companies reportedly valued at $2 billion fell through in mid-2023. While Savvy was basically fine, Embracer cut and closed various projects and studios, a process which ended in March.

Outside of Savvy, other studios are attempting to establish a presence of their own in Saudi Arabia. PlayStation and Kwalee recently started programs targeting Middle Eastern studios that offered funding and development guidance.

About the Author

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
