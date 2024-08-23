Sponsored By

PlayStation launches incubator project for MENA developers

PlayStation's new program offers funding and guidance for MENA developers

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

August 23, 2024

1 Min Read
Graphic announcing the PlayStation MENA Hero Project.
Image via PlayStation.

Sony Interactive Entertainment is giving an olive branch to developers in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region. Its Hero Project incubator program will "identify promising local developers and support them" through mentorship and training programs."

The program aims to "drive growth and innovation with developers in the MENA region," and also "lower the barrier of entry and showcase the most incredible talents emerging from this region."

Studios based in countries like Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, and Iraq are eligible to apply. Per the FAQ, project-based funding will be provided for PlayStation 5, PC, and PlayStation VR2 games.

Mobile titles will be considered on a "case-by-case" basis, but must have cross-platform features. Regardless of the platform, all applicants will be able to apply for a minimum of $100,000 in funding.

Promise for game development in MENA

The MENA region has been touted as a "promising" place holding new developers by PlayStation and other studios. Last week, Kwalee launced an Arabic-language version of its Heatseeker platform specifically to aid MENA studios.

Similarly, the Narwhal Accelerator program was launched in January by Owlcat Games alums Dmitrii Filatov and Grigory Bortnik as a way to provide financial assistance to that region's developers, along with those in Europe and Latin America.

In its announcement, SIE said it would make similar programs for other regions in the future to "identify new and diverse developers worldwide. [...] We warmly welcome new voices, ideas, and experiences from [MENA's] Development Community."

More information on the MENA Hero Project can be read here. Developers based in Saudi Arabia can apply here, while others in the region-appropriate countries apply here.

Read more about:

Culture[Company] PlayStation

About the Author

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

A spaceship racing on the track in Lego 2K Drive.
Business
Visual Concepts lays off staff at Lego 2K Drive South studioVisual Concepts lays off staff at Lego 2K Drive South studio
byJustin Carter
Aug 23, 2024
1 Min Read
Promo art for Amazon MMOs New World, Blue Protocol, and Lost Ark.
Business
Amazon Games CEO thinks genAI can help make better ideas for gamesAmazon Games CEO thinks genAI can help make better ideas for games
byJustin Carter
Aug 23, 2024
2 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

thumbnail
Art
Deep Dive: Behind the starkly stylish art direction of BloodlessDeep Dive: Behind the starkly stylish art direction of Bloodless
byAntônio Rivero
Aug 20, 2024
12 Min Read
A player character dual-wields two red pistols against a cyberpunk background in Apex Legends.
Design
Letting Apex Legends players go guns akimbo was harder than you might thinkLetting Apex Legends players go guns akimbo was harder than you might think
byBryant Francis
Aug 20, 2024
3 Min Read
Jen and Zan, two player characters from Tactical Breach Wizards. They are wizards with guns.
Design
Tactical Breach Wizards shows how strategy games can tickle the funny boneTactical Breach Wizards shows how strategy games can tickle the funny bone
byBryant Francis
Aug 19, 2024
10 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Cooking Games Spotlight: Deep Dives, Interviews, and More

A goat host character presides over a retro TV set
Production
Psychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devsPsychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devs
byDanielle Riendeau
thumbnail
Design
Exploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao CafeExploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao Cafe
byJoel Couture
thumbnail
Design
The Unrealized Potential of Cooking in GamesThe Unrealized Potential of Cooking in Games
byLeonardo Ferreira

Featured Blogs

thumbnail
Design
Bridging history and gameplay: Lessons from historiographical video game designBridging history and gameplay: Lessons from historiographical video game design
byChristopher Gerteis
Aug 20, 2024
14 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Call for Submissions: Let's talk about photography gamesCall for submissions: Let's talk about photography games
byHolly Green
Aug 19, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Conjuring a gestural spellcasting system for VRConjuring a gestural spellcasting system for VR
byEdward McNeill
Aug 19, 2024
6 Min Read

Game Developer Essentials

thumbnail
Programming
How to get better fps on PC while porting games to consolesHow to get better fps on PC while porting games to consoles
byKostyantyn Oleschenko, Olexandr Makeevand 1 more
The logo for Ironwood Studios.
Production
What it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative visionWhat it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative vision
byBryant Francis
A series of matches burning out.
Production
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnoutWhat the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
byBryant Francis
Chris Zukowski at the GDC mic
Marketing
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percentThe secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
byImran Khan