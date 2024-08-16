Kwalee releases Arabic version of mobile game platform for MENA devs

UK publisher Kwalee has launched an Arabic-language edition of its mobile game platform Hitseeker for studios in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

For creators in that part of the world, they're able to use the platform and its resources in their native language (or English). Beginner developers can also access tools like a library that covers core skills and concepts.

Hitseeker "simplifies" the development process for mobile studios, and let them test, publish, and optimize games. The partnership will also help Kwalee support the "emergent" MENA game industry, reportedly projected to be worth $10 billion by 2026.

It also builds on a development and publishing agreement with Fahy Studios. The deal was struck in late 2023, and further support is being given to studios in the LevelUp accelator program.

Per Kwalee's mobile publishing VP John Wright, Hitseeker's Arabic equivalent meets a need asked by MENA developers, and will help them "take center stage and reach their full potential."

"Hitseeker...is our way of reaching out and offering this guidance," he continued. "We’re the publishing partner that will support developers with the skills and support they need to get their games to the global stage."

Arabic-speaking developers can apply to Hitseeker here.