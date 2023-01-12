informa
/
/
Business
1 MIN READ
News

Saudi state-backed investment fund now owns 6 percent of Nintendo

PIF, the investment fund chaired by Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman Al-Saud, has sunk more cash into the Switch maker.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
January 12, 2023
A Nintendo office

Saudi Arabia's state-backed Public Investment Fund (PIF) has upped its stake in Nintendo to 6 percent.

That's according to a filing spotted by Reuters, which shows PIF now owns a 6.07 percent stake in the Japanese console maker.

PIF is chaired by Saudi crown prince and deputy prime minister, Mohammed bin Salman Al-Saud, who has been linked with the assassination of The Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi and accused of torturing human rights activists.

The investment fund previously purchased a 5.01 percent stake in Nintendo in May 2022 to become the company's fifth-largest shareholder.

At the time, Nintendo said it only learned about that investment from news reports but added that it wouldn't be commenting on individual shareholders.

PIF has made significant inroads into the video game industry over the past two years with a string of investments, sinking cash into other major Japanese companies such as Capcom and Nexon and grabbing $3 billion worth of stock in Activision Blizzard, EA, and Take-Two Interactive back in February 2021.

Latest Jobs

Microsoft

Redmond, WA, USA
1.04.23
Technical Lighting Artist – Turn 10 Studios

Microsoft

Hybrid (Vancouver, BC, Canada)
1.04.23
Sr Character Artist – Gears of War – The Coalition

Fast Travel Games

Hybrid (Stockholm, Sweden)
1.09.23
Social Media / Community Manager

Night School Studio

Los Angeles, CA, USA
1.09.23
Level Designer / Scripter, Games Studio
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more