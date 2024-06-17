Sponsored By

Report: Embracer studio Pieces Interactive has shut down

The studio worked on the recent Alone in the Dark remake, which according to Embracer delivered a 'softer-than-expected performance.'

Chris Kerr, News Editor

June 17, 2024

A screenshot from Alone in the Dark
Pieces Interactive, the Embracer-owned studio behind the recent Alone in the Dark remake, has seemingly shut down.

The studio shared an image on social media and its website that reads "Pieces Interactive: 2007–2024. Thanks for playing with us."

One former employees appeared to confirmed the closure on Linkedin. "Hello everyone! Unfortunately Pieces Interactive is closing down, so I'm looking for new opportunities," wrote former character artist, Gustav Pethrus.

Pieces released over 10 titles on PC, console and mobile including Puzzlegeddon, Fret Nice, Robo Surf, and Kill to Collect. It also worked on multiple expansions for Titan Quest. The company's latest release was Alone in the Dark.

The Swedish studio was formed in 2007 and acquired by Embracer in 2017 for roughly SEK 2.8 million ($265,000). Embracer described the deal as a "long-term commitment in the studio and in the area of Skovde."

In its latest fiscal report, Embracer claimed Alone in the Dark failed to meet expectations and delivered a "softer-than-expected performance."

Embracer acquired Pieces during an era of mass expansion. The Swedish company spent years expanding through high-profile mergers and acquisitions, but last year abruptly changed tack in a bid to become a "highly cash flow generative business." At the time, Embracer said it would ditch its "current heavy-investment mode" to become a "self-sufficient company."

It followed that announcement with studio closures, mass layoffs, project cancellations, and high-profile divestments–including the sale of Gearbox Entertainment and Saber Interactive. After bringing its restructuring program to an end in March 2024, the company split into three standalone, publicly-listed entities in a bid to find a "winning formula."

It's currently unclear whether Pieces was closed down following the conclusion of Embracer's restructuring program or how many employees have been impacted by the apparent shuttering.

Game Developer has reached out to Embracer for comment.

