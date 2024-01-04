Sponsored By

Savvy Group still wants Saudi Arabia to be global hub for game developmentSavvy Group wants Saudi Arabia to be global game dev hub by 2030

Savvy CEO Brian Ward discusses how Saudi Arabia can greatly benefit from the company's growing presence in the game industry.

Justin Carter

January 4, 2024

2 Min Read
Logo for the Savvy Games Group conglomerate.
Image via Savvy Games Group.

At a Glance

  • Since Saudi Arabia's a "rapidly growing market," Savvy believes the region can become a vital area for video games.

Despite last year's scrapped deal with Embracer, the Savvy Games conglomerate is still eyeing Saudi Arabia as a prime spot for game development.

CEO Brian Ward told PocketGamer the Saudi-backed company is aiming for a "strong games ecosystem" by 2030. Along with development, the plan is for the region to be a "worldwide [esports] epicenter."

"Approximately 75 percent of our capital allotment has not yet been invested," said Ward, "so we will continue driving forward with our strategy."

He attributed the company's growth in 2023 in part to support from Crown Prince (and chairman) Mohammad bin Salman. Savvy has been previously critiqued for his backing via Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Both Salman and the PIF were directly implicated in the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's crackdown on human rights activists, and its restrictions on women's societal participations, have drawn international criticism.

Savvy is betting big on Saudi Arabia

To Ward, the "constantly evolving" game industry gives Savvy "challenges and opportunities" to grow in the years ahead.

Regarding Saudi Arabia specifically, he claimed the region has 21 million players, which comprise 70 percent of its population. Mobile esports are part of Savvy's larger plans, hence buying Scopely last year.

The free-to-play publisher was acquired specifically for its mobile expertise. Ward said it'll go for its own "long-term ambitions," which include a console version of Stumble Guys within the next year.

And because games revenue in Egypt, Saudia Arabia, and the UAE is expected to grow to $2.8 billion by 2026, Ward hopes Scopely will make Savvy a free-to-play and live-service leader in the region.

"Saudi Arabia is a fascinating and rapidly growing market," said Ward. "Our team is dedicated to being a force for good...[by] collaborating with other players and organizations to ensure the sector’s continued success."

PocketGamer's full interview with Ward on Savvy's future can be read here.

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Key artwork for World of Demons featuring a stylised samurai
Business
PlatinumGames is erasing its Apple Arcade exclusive World of Demons from existencePlatinumGames is erasing its Apple Arcade exclusive World of Demons from existence
byChris Kerr
Jan 5, 2024
2 Min Read
Football Manager 2024 artwork showing two football players celebrating
Business
Football Manager hits 6 million players for second consecutive yearFootball Manager hits 6 million players for second consecutive year
byChris Kerr
Jan 5, 2024
1 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated
Mar 18 - Mar 22, 2024
GDC is the game industry's premier professional event, championing game developers and the advancement of their craft.
Learn More

Featured Blogs

Business
Meta Quest mobile app downloads declined by 25% in 2023, despite a strong Q4
Meta Quest mobile app downloads declined by 25% in 2023, despite a strong Q4

Jan 4, 2024

Production
Pushing the Button....Wait. Not That One: The Launch of Fish Game
Pushing the Button....Wait. Not That One: The Launch of Fish Game

Dec 21, 2023

Marketing
Tapping into Top Tier Japanese Media: Our Indie Game’s Unprecedented Success
Tapping into Top Tier Japanese Media: Our Indie Game’s Unprecedented Success

Dec 21, 2023