Ubisoft has made another shakeup for one of its core franchises, as Julian Gerighty is now the executive producer for its Division franchise. After shipping Star Wars Outlaws (as its creative director), he's to oversee the "plethora of projects" for the Tom Clancy branded sub-franchise.

Earlier this summer, Ubisoft placed a number of longtime veterans such as Sandra Warren and Drew Holmes in key roles for its Far Cry series. While its franchises have a long tail with players, the developer has struggled in recent years, and has spent much of 2023 without a major release in sight.

Gerighty has been a longtime Ubisoft employee since 1999, when he was the head of its marketing team. From there, he moved on from marketing to working on all of the developer's internal properties and their cross-media strategies.

His first project as creative director was on 2014's The Crew. After that release, he moved on to Ubisoft Massive to work on both mainline Division entries. As highlighted by Ubisoft, one of Gerighty's first tasks as EP of the multiplayer shooter series will be to create a team and begin pre-production on The Division 3.

The Division 2 released in 2019 and similar to fellow Tom Clancy shooter Rainbow Six Siege, has had a lengthy lifecycle. Ubisoft has kept the online game alive via seasonal updates, and earlier this year, bricked the entire game ahead of a then-new season.



In addition to the mainline game, a pair of Division spin-offs are in development: The Division Resurgence is a free-to-play game for iOS and Android that Ubisoft hopes will be as successful as similar mobile offshoots like PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty Mobile.

Meanwhile, The Division Heartland is a standalone free-to-play shooter with survival elements from Red Storm Entertainment. Like The Division 2, Heartland will be for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4, and also include Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.