Announcements
Ubisoft appoints veteran scribe Drew Holmes as Far Cry IP director

Prior to joining Ubisoft, Holmes worked on notable franchises including BioShock and Saints Row.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
August 14, 2023
The player engages a raider in combat in the vibrant world of Far Cry New Dawn

Veteran Ubisoft scribe Drew Holmes has been appointed IP director of Far Cry.

Holmes shared the news on Linkedin and said the company has "big things" in store for the franchise that will represent an "evolution" of the brand.

It's a notable step up for Holmes, who joined Ubisoft in January 2016 as a lead writer.

During his time at the French publisher, Holmes has worked on both Far Cry 5 and its sequel Far Cry New Dawn at the company's Montreal studio.

After working as both a lead writer and narrative director, Holmes was appointed Far Cry brand narrative lead in January this year. Now, just a few months later, he's been tasked with overseeing the entire franchise.

Prior to joining Ubisoft, Holmes spent over five years at Deep Silver Volition and two years at Irrational Games. During that time, he amassed numerous writing credits on titles like Bioshock Infinite: Burial at Sea, Saints Row IV, and Red Faction: Armageddon.

