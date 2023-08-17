Ubisoft designates Far Cry's brand producer Sandra Warren as brand VP

Ubisoft is making another employee shakeup to its Far Cry series. Going forward, brand producer Sandra Warren will operate as the vice president and executive producer for the entire franchise. The developer describes her job as "managing the entire brand with teams located around the world."

"With her proven industry experience and respected position within the organization," it continued, "[Sandra] will collaborate with the team responsible for brand portfolio management, the editorial department, and the international production team."

Her promotion comes days after fellow Ubisoft veteran Drew Holmes was appointed as the IP director for all of Far Cry. So far, this one franchise from Ubisoft has been at the center of these promotions and job changes. Earlier in the summer, Far Cry 3 and Far Cry 5 producer Darryl Long was brought on as Toronto's new managing director.

Warren first joined Ubisoft as 2006 as an animation manager for the Montreal offices. Since then, she's worked on the Assassin's Creed and Splinter Cell franchises before settling down as Far Cry's brand producer in 2019.

Ubisoft Toronto co-led development on 2018's Far Cry 5 with the series' lead developer Ubisoft Montreal. Following that game, it led development on 2021's Far Cry 6.