Ubisoft broke The Division 2 while working to update The Division 2

Massive Entertainment is currently bricked from updating Tom Clancy's The Division 2. Through Twitter, the Ubisoft subsidiary confirmed it's presently unable to provide fixes for its online game ahead of its incoming season, at least until it recreates the system needed to provide updates in the first place.

The studio was developing an update for a recent localization issue when a larger error brought down The Division 2's build generation system, which Massive uses to provide updates for the game.

"We cannot update the game until this system is rebuilt," it wrote. "We are unable to make server or client side updates until the build generation system is restored."

What this means for The Division 2 is that its upcoming season ("Reign of Fire," meant to release on February 7) can't begin until things are restored. Similarly, the current season ("Price of Power") can't just be extended, creating a strange dead zone for the live service shooter.

At time of writing, Massive is in the midst of an hours-long maintenance session to further address the issue. The base game and its expansions are currently playable, but there just isn't any new content until things are fixed and the new season arrives as originally intended.

Massive added that over the last several days, it's managed to "restore critical aspects of the system," though it didn't give a concrete date for when things would be resolved.

On its own, this would be bad enough, but the recent announced shut downs of live service games makes the timing for The Division 2's woes even worse.