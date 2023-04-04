Capcom's stock price recently hit its highest share price in the company's 43-year history.

As noted by industry consultant Dr. Serkan Toto, the company was valued at ¥4,865 (or $36.42) on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Monday, April 3. For reference, it was valued at around ¥390 (roughly $3) just a decade ago, showing how far the Japanese developer has come since then.

At time of writing, that number fallen by nearly 50 percent to ¥2,362.

The news comes days after Capcom announced its remake of Resident Evil 4 topped 3 million global sales just a few days after its March 24 release. With the 2005 original being something of a cultural touchstone, it's not too surprising that the remake has sold extremely well and received strong reviews across the board.

Capcom's success is mainly owed to its past

Back in January, Capcom said it expected to sell over 40 million units of all its games by the end of its 2023 fiscal year. At the time, much of that optimism could be owed to the international market; 78 percent of its sales were from regions outside of Japan.

Capcom's had several high-profile titles to brag about in recent years. Outside of Resident Evil 4, it's also posted strong sales milestones for Monster Hunter World, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, and Street Fighter 5.

Many titles such as World, Devil May Cry 5, and Resident Evil Village were noted as standout performers in Capcom's January report. It expected that much of the studio's older catalog titles would comprise that 40 million sales projection.

Looking ahead to 2023, Capcom's high-profile releases (that we know of) include Exoprimal (July 14), a re-release of Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective (June 30), and Street Fighter 6 (June 2).