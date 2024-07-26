Sponsored By

Valve reworks Steam demos to create 'more powerful and flexible marketing tools'

Tweaks include the ability to create a standalone store page for Steam demos and notify wishlisters when they land.

Chris Kerr, News Editor

July 26, 2024

2 Min Read
The Steam logo on a pink background
Image via Steam

Valve is reconfiguring Steam demos to bolster their functionality as marketing tools. The changes are based on feedback from developers and players, altering how demos behave and appear on the Steam marketplace.

For starters, demos can now be added to Steam libraries without the need for an immediate install. A new 'add to library' button can be used to chuck demos into libraries from the mobile app or other places "where you may not be ready to install them immediately."

It will also be possible to install demos after purchasing the full game, making it easier for developers to test demos and help players manage their library.

Steam store pages for demos

Another notable tweak will enable developers to create a separate store page for demos without impacting visibility. "By default, your free demo appears as a button on your base game's store page. But if you want to have a separate store page for your demo, you can now enable that in the 'edit store' section for your demo," reads a post from Valve.

"Enabling a separate store page for your demo will give you space to better describe the contents of the demo, add screenshots, upload a trailer, and specify supported features. If you choose to enable a store page for your demo, you will also be enabling players of your demo to post user reviews that appear on your demo."

Valve says Steam will treat demos "mostly the same way" irrespective of whether they exist as a standalone page or not. That said, a standalone demo that garners negative reviews might be hamstrung in the same way as a full release. "Of course the flipside can be true too; if players are loving your demo, the positive review signal to other players may boost interest," adds Valve.

Sticking with visibility, Valve says demos will now behave more like free games and can appear in all the same sections and lists. "For example, demos can now appear on the Steam homepage in charts such as the 'New & Trending,' on the 'New on Steam' page, and on relevant tag and category pages,' notes Valve. "This means that launching a new free demo for your game will behave similarly as launching a free stand-alone game on Steam."

Developers will also be able to notify wishlisters when they launch a playable demo, potentially helping them bolster their marketing campaign.

You can find out more about the latest changes on the Steamworks blog.

Read more about:

[Company] Valve

About the Author(s)

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

The Steam logo on a pink background
Marketing
Valve reworks Steam demos to create 'more powerful and flexible marketing tools'Valve reworks Steam demos to create 'more powerful and flexible marketing tools'
byChris Kerr
Jul 26, 2024
2 Min Read
Key artwork for Fortnite on mobile
Business
Fortnite maker Epic will swerve mobile platforms it claims are 'rent collectors'Fortnite maker Epic will swerve mobile platforms it claims are 'rent collectors'
byChris Kerr
Jul 26, 2024
2 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

A photograph of a finger hovering over the United States on a globe.
Business
Why is it so expensive to make games in the United States?Why is it so expensive to make games in the United States?
byBryant Francis
Jul 23, 2024
17 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Making the Bloodborne kart racer come to life with Nightmare KartMaking the Bloodborne kart racer come to life with Nightmare Kart
byJoel Couture
Jul 19, 2024
7 Min Read
Key art for Dungeons of Hinterberg. Player character Luisa swings her sword against a backdrop of an idyllic Austrian town and an army of monsters..
Design
Dungeons of Hinterberg shows how all games can feel like 'vacations'Dungeons of Hinterberg shows how all games can feel like 'vacations'
byBryant Francis
Jul 18, 2024
6 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Cooking Games Spotlight: Deep Dives, Interviews, and More

A goat host character presides over a retro TV set
Production
Psychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devsPsychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devs
byDanielle Riendeau
thumbnail
Design
The Unrealized Potential of Cooking in GamesThe Unrealized Potential of Cooking in Games
byLeonardo Ferreira
thumbnail
Design
Exploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao CafeExploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao Cafe
byJoel Couture

Featured Blogs

thumbnail
Design
What Makes the "Survival" of Survival Horror? The Difference between Scares and ShootingWhat Makes the "Survival" of Survival Horror? The Difference between Scares and Shooting
byJosh Bycer
Jul 26, 2024
8 Min Read
thumbnail
Production
The illusion of skill: how to make a better game in less timeIllusion of Skill: How to Make a Better Game in Less Time
byCasey Weeks
Jul 25, 2024
21 Min Read
thumbnail
Business
Is Game Pass underperforming?Is Game Pass underperforming?
byRobert Green
Jul 24, 2024
14 Min Read

Game Developer Essentials

thumbnail
Programming
How to get better fps on PC while porting games to consolesHow to get better fps on PC while porting games to consoles
byKostyantyn Oleschenko, Olexandr Makeevand 1 more
The logo for Ironwood Studios.
Production
What it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative visionWhat it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative vision
byBryant Francis
A series of matches burning out.
Production
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnoutWhat the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
byBryant Francis
Chris Zukowski at the GDC mic
Marketing
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percentThe secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
byImran Khan