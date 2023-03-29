Resident Evil 4 has sold over 3 million units worldwide in two days, according to publisher Capcom.

The latest in a growing list of Resident Evil remakes, Resident Evil 4 launched on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, and PC on March 24, 2023.

The launch milestone means the wider franchise has now topped 135 cululmative shipments since debuting in 1996.

Resident Evil 4 is a remake of the original 2005 title that features a reworked story and modernised "game feel" designed to provide fans of the original and newcomers with a fresh experience.

The project was pulled into the present tense using Capcom's proprietary RE Engine, and follows in the footsteps of recent remakes including Resident Evil 2 (2019) and Resident Evil 3 (2020).