News

Capcom hopes to sell 40 million units of its games by the end of this fiscal year

For the fiscal year's end, Capcom's putting its faith in its older (but still pretty recent) games.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
January 30, 2023
Leon S. Kennedy in Capcom's Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Capcom is looking to sell 40 million units of its games by the end of its fiscal year in April. 

The Japanese publisher outlined its ambitions in a financial report for the 2022/23 third quarter. As of December 31, 2022, the publisher has sold 29.1 million units, up 12 percent from the previous year's 25.8 million.

Capcom gave credit for its third quarter rise to the release of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. The expansion to 2021's Nintendo Switch game topped 5 million sales earlier in the month after its original release in summer 2022. 

It also noted the contribution of digital sales for entries in its major franchises such as Monster Hunter Rise and Resident Evil Village. 91 percent of sales in the quarter were done digitally, and by April, Capcom expects those digital downloads to be 90 percent of its sales. 

Numbers also show how the international market drove most of Capcom's third-quarter sales. 78.2 percent of the 29.1 million units sold were from "overseas" (everywhere but Japan). For its 40 million expectation, it predicts nearly 82 percent of sales will be from that same global audience.

Resident Evil 4 Remake releases a week prior to the fiscal year's end on March 24, which should help Capcom reach its milestone. The original 2005 game has a lofty pedigree attached to it, and it's been re-released enough times that a full-blown remake would naturally catch players' attention.

It also helps that the franchise's track record has been rock solid as of late. 2019's remake of Resident Evil 2 shipped 3 million copies within a few days, and 2020's Resident Evil 3 did 2 million in that same timeframe. Resident Evil Village, the most current game in the series, has sold 6.1 million units as of May 2022. 

However Resident Evil 4 Remake ends up performing, Capcom's certain that 75 percent of its 40 million projections will come from "catalog titles" like the aforementioned Monster Hunter Rise, Resident Evil Village, and Devil May Cry 5. 

