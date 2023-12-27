Valve has revealed its best-selling (and most-played) Steam games, and in what's surely a shock, that list features Starfield and Baldur's Gate 3.

Both RPGs were joined by Lost Ark, Cyberpunk 2077, and Destiny 2 in the platform's "Platinum" tier. Top-sellers are measured by gross revenue, which gives an idea of how well these games sold during 2023.

Several games in this list have had their successes heavily touted by their respective developers. In Destiny 2's case, it's inclusion here is notable, since its playerbase has declined throughout the year.

Baldur's Gate, Destiny 2, and Starfield were also among 2023's most-played games at over 300,000 peak players. Meanwhile, Cyberpunk and Grand Theft Auto V were some of the Steam Deck's most-played titles.

Categories like "best Early Access" were headlined by Disney Dreamlight Valley and Everspace 2. The most-played new releases category featured Street Fighter 6, Remnant II, and Payday 3.

The full list is available right here, and down below, we've listed the platinum and gold top-sellers on Steam.

Platinum

Gold