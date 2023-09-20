Starfield has topped 10 million players in two weeks

Starfield has attracted over 10 million players in two weeks to further cement its position as the biggest Bethesda launch in history.

The sci-fi RPG officially launched on September 6, 2023, for Xbox Series X | S and Windows PC and surpassed 6 million players during its first two days on shelves.

It's a notable milestone for Microsoft and Bethesda, given the title is the latter's first new franchise in over 25 years.

Right now, there's no way of knowing how many of those 10 million players accessed the game via Xbox Game Pass, with the subscription service granting day one access to all of Microsoft's first-party titles, including Starfield.

Although it seems likely a good chunk of Starfield's players are Xbox Game Pass subscribers, there's also evidence to suggest a decent number of players paid extra to access the game early by splashing out on the Premium or Constellation Edition.

As we reported at launch, SteamDB estimated that Starfield attracted just under 250,000 concurrent users on Steam alone prior to launch–indicating a number of people decided to spend extra to lift off early.

News of Starfield's latest milestone comes amid a tumultuous week for Microsoft, with a cache of leaked documents submitted during the recent FTC v Microsoft trial revealing the company's hardware plans for the remainder of the decade and other tidbits such as the cost of Xbox Game Pass deals and the fact Phil Spencer once discussed the notion of Microsoft acquiring Nintendo.