EA quietly benches old FIFA games from digital stores

Days before EA rebrands the sports series with EA Sports Sports FC 24, games with the FIFA title from the past decade have been abruptly delisted from digital stores.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
September 27, 2023
As of today, FIFA 23 and any other game in the series released before this week's EA Sports FC 24 is unavailable to buy on digital platforms. 

Industry analyst MauroNL noticed the earlier entries in the sports series (from FIFA 14 to FIFA 23) were quietly delisted from the PlayStation and Xbox stores, along with Steam and the Epic Games Store. As Kotaku points out, the games are either unable to be purchased or just wholly missing from the storefronts. 

It's worth noting that starting with FC 24, EA is dropping its almost 30-year licensing agreement with FIFA. As a result, the series has been rebranded to EA Sports FC (Football Club) going forward. Even so, these delisting were done without any warning or comment from EA, at the time of writing.

"At the request of the publisher, EA SPORTS™ FIFA 23 is unlisted on the Steam store and will not appear in search," reads the game's Steam page. It's unclear if that game, or any of the others, will return at any point. 

The sole exceptions to the delisting appear to be both 23 and FIFA 22, which can still be played via the EA Play subscription service. Meanwhile, some of the DLC for each affected game are still available for purchase. 

