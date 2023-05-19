Behaviour Interactive is growing out its horror game Dead by Daylight, which recently turned seven years old.

As revealed in an anniversary stream, a pair of spinoff titles are in the works from developers Supermassive Games (The Quarry) and Midwinter Entertainment (Scavengers). It'll mark the first time that non-Behaviour studios have worked on the property.

Supermassive's untitled project is said to be a single-player affair that gives players "an intense narrative experience filled with powerful life-or-death choices set within the backdrop of Dead by Daylight."

As for Midwinter (which was acquired by Behaviour back in 2022), its project was described as a co-op game that will "tackle themes of greed and lust for power.” So basically, both studios have been brought on to do what they already do, but for a known horror property.

Earlier in the year, Behaviour announced its intentions to turn Dead By Daylight into a theatrical film via production company Blumhouse. The franchise has further grown with comic books, and a board game that released this past April.