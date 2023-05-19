informa
Dead by Daylight grows with spinoffs from devs Supermassive and Midwinter

Spinoff by Daylight.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
May 19, 2023
Promo art for Behaviour Interactive's Dead by Daylight.

Behaviour Interactive is growing out its horror game Dead by Daylight, which recently turned seven years old. 

As revealed in an anniversary stream, a pair of spinoff titles are in the works from developers Supermassive Games (The Quarry) and Midwinter Entertainment (Scavengers). It'll mark the first time that non-Behaviour studios have worked on the property. 

Supermassive's untitled project is said to be a single-player affair that gives players "an intense narrative experience filled with powerful life-or-death choices set within the backdrop of Dead by Daylight."

As for Midwinter (which was acquired by Behaviour back in 2022), its project was described as a co-op game that will "tackle themes of greed and lust for power.” So basically, both studios have been brought on to do what they already do, but for a known horror property. 

Earlier in the year, Behaviour announced its intentions to turn Dead By Daylight into a theatrical film via production company Blumhouse. The franchise has further grown with comic books, and a board game that released this past April.

